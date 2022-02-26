© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizer Swimming in Money - For Now
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • February 26, 2022
Pfizer's covid "vaccine" has been the number 1 best-selling pharmaceutical product of all time, thanks to corrupt politicians and bureaucrats, (Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, Gavin Newsom, Jacinda Ardern, Mario Cuomo, Tony Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, for example) and the media controlled by big pharma. The profits are tainted by claims of falsified trials and adverse reactions being covered up, both of which constitute fraud.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.