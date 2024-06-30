© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv direction of the front continues to deteriorate rapidly. Even Ukrainian war correspondents admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are losing about 500 soldiers a day in the Northern part of the Kharkiv region. The main reason for the heavy losses of the Ukrainian Army in manpower remains the Russian guided aerial bombs of the FAB family. According to war correspondents, Russian combat aviation is operating non-stop, delivering missile and bomb strikes not only at the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the combat zone but also in the nearest rear................................... ******************************************************
