X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2841a - The [CB] Economy Is Showing, The Narrative Is Falling Apart

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2841a - August 3, 2022

The [CB] Economy Is Showing, The Narrative Is Falling Apart



The [CB] bank economy is showing, people can see the breakdown and the lies. Russia says that the turbine is not coming because of the sanctions, this does not look good for Germany. Jobs are being lost, [JB] never created any.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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