The Covid Scamdemic World Reset Phase 2

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Music Track - BREAK CURFEW by Adam Lawson:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJqInWqD3RY
Bill Gates Negotiated $100 Billion Contact Tracing Deal With Democratic Congressman Sponsor of Bill Six Months BEFORE Coronavirus Pandemic:
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-bill-gates-negotiated-100-billion-contact-tracing-deal-with-democratic-congressman-sponsor-of-bill-six-months-before-coronavirus-pandemic/
Millenial Millie - Undercover Investigation - Minneapolis Riot Was Preplanned:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgsnyHILdb8
You Are Now Leaving the U.S.A.:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyIb4ZGrQ2A
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
COVID-19 - STAGE 2: GEORGE FLOYD AND THE NWO ORCHESTRATED RACE RIOTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuR9n...
This is A Live Exercise:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuO1pnNwH5Y
Lifeline Calls at Record High as Aussies Struggle with Horror 2020:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/lifeline-calls-at-record-high-as-aussies-struggle-with-horror-2020/ar-BB15gsCT?ocid=msedgntp
‘Our Fears Confirmed’ as Black Lives Matter Protester Contracts COVID-19:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/our-fears-confirmed-as-black-lives-matter-protester-contracts-covid-19/ar-BB15llAK?ocid=msedgntp
Mass Protest Risk Derailing Pandemic Recovery, PM Warns:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/mass-protest-risk-derailing-pandemic-recovery-pm-warns/ar-BB15jrxz?ocid=msedgntp
The Chinese Red Guard YouTube Search:
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Chinese+Red+Guard
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!