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MUST WATCH - Part 2 -Olan Thomas Vegas 59 Dead. Multiple Shooters Confirmed in Murder Rampage
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59 views • March 20, 2020
Of all the lone wolf, staged shootings, this episode is one of the sloppiest coverups in history and unravels further with every string that's pulled. Today Olan Thomas puts the nail in the coffin, calls out Gearge Soros as the man behind most of the planned turmoil festering in America today. Soros gained enormous wealth from pre-knowledge of the staged event as MGM's stock plummeted immediately following the disaster. Riveting. Be sure to check part 1 as well.
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