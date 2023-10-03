Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep 3177a - Trump Wants A Future That Protects American Labor, Time To End The Fed
channel image
GalacticStorm
2144 Subscribers
Shop now
108 views
Published 14 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3177a - October 2, 2023

Trump Wants A Future That Protects American Labor, Time To End The Fed


Germany has imported more electricity than it exported, it's completely falling apart, continue to watch CA and Germany. The people are struggling and its going to get worse. Trump wants a future where we protect American jobs. It's time to take down the Fed.


Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


Field Of Greens

Take 15% Off Use Promo Code X22

http://fieldofgreens.com


Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reporteconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket