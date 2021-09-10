© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vera Sharav interview
Follow
0
Share
Report
67 views • September 10, 2021
Planet Lockdown, September 3, 2021
Vera Sharav is a survivor of the German Nazi holocaust of the 1930s. She grew up in Romania and was deported with her family to a concentration camp abroad. She recounts her experiences and the similarities to whats happening today. The persecution of the targeted group, the use of the medical system, of the scientific community and the use of the terms unhygienic and spreaders of disease are all terms used than and today.
Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference to keep the content coming!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/
Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews:
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/lists/?p=subscribe
Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Vera Sharav is a survivor of the German Nazi holocaust of the 1930s. She grew up in Romania and was deported with her family to a concentration camp abroad. She recounts her experiences and the similarities to whats happening today. The persecution of the targeted group, the use of the medical system, of the scientific community and the use of the terms unhygienic and spreaders of disease are all terms used than and today.
Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference to keep the content coming!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/
Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews:
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/lists/?p=subscribe
Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.