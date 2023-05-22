The HighWire with Del Bigtree (05/18/23)





THOUGHT POLICE-

Missouri vs Biden is the Biggest Censorship Collusion Case in America, with implications sweeping across the private and public sectors, and Almost No One is Covering it; Jefferey Jaxen reports on Elon Musk’s new Twitter CEO, Biden’s New Head of NIH; ICAN Scores Another Major Victory Against Pfizer and Moderna; Ireland’s New “Hate Offences Bill” is Disturbingly Draconian. Are The Irish Pushing Back?





Guests: Tracy Beanz, Aaron Siri, Esq., David Thunder, Ph.D.





SOURCE:

The HighWire Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/