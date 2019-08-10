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This is Mind Control
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709 views • August 10, 2019
Gangstalking and electronic harassment through remote neural weapons and electromagnetic frequencies is a way of life for many of people across the world that identify as a targeted individual. This is just a little bit about what they go through on a daily basis. Please educate yourself and others about this crime against humanity.
Gospel messages by John CK:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC95TUPz-KHRk6gViicoZbMA
Stop the Crime:
http://stopthecrime.net/wp/category/mind-control/
Targeted Justice:
https://www.targetedjustice.com/
List of patents on mind control:
https://www.gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/list-of-patents-pertinent-to-mind-controlgang-stalking/
Gospel messages by John CK:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC95TUPz-KHRk6gViicoZbMA
Stop the Crime:
http://stopthecrime.net/wp/category/mind-control/
Targeted Justice:
https://www.targetedjustice.com/
List of patents on mind control:
https://www.gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/list-of-patents-pertinent-to-mind-controlgang-stalking/
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