Pagas 265 euros/día de tus impuestos por cada inmigrante ilegal
Vete de España
El Inspector Jefe de policía Ricardo Ferris nos cuenta como el día 19 de octubre 2023 200 inmigrantes ilegales africanos ha sido alojados a todo tren en los hoteles Don Pablo y Gandía, en playa de Gandía, Valencia, con ropa y móviles nuevos como regalo de bienvenida. Así se fomenta el efecto llamada, y se patean el dinero de tus impuestos.

Extraído del vídeo este video del canal de Youtube Denuncia Social España

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqQsnl2Y1Ms



inmigracion ilegalsustitucion poblacionalinmigracion valenciainmigracion hoteles gratis

