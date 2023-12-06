‘Widespread concern’ among Democrats over Joe Biden’s re-election chances

Historian and author Professor Niall Ferguson says there are “widespread concerns” among Democrats about President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election. Former US president Donald Trump continues to poll well against President Biden in the lead-up to the presidential election. “They just can’t work out quite how to get him to step aside the way Lyndon Johnson did in ’68 when it was clear he was going to struggle to win,” Professor Ferguson told Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan. “I’m not ready to say this is a two-horse race and Trump is going to get re-elected, I think it is much too early to make that kind of confident judgement. “But at the moment, the base case is that it’s Trump-Biden and if it is Trump-Biden then I think Trump has to be the favourite.”







