THE EARLY CHURCH Part 2: Working in the Flesh

There was a void with the followers of Jesus when they saw Him ascend forty days after the resurrection. The Son of God had instructed them to stay in Jerusalem. The Jewish leadership was still hostile to Jesus – and it goes without saying – His disciples as well.

This is why they waited for the arrival of the Holy Spirit in the upper room, but there was no timeline for when this event would occur. Meanwhile, Peter thought it was a good idea to find a replacement for Judas Iscariot to restore their number to twelve. They narrowed it down to two candidates and decided to cast lots, hoping this action would help God to reveal the correct selection.

The entire matter carried out in the flesh, and while Matthias was a good man since he was one of the seventy others, he was just not the man God wanted. Working in the flesh is always disastrous because good intentions do not carry any weight with God.

