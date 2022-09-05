Pablo Campra, identified and evidenced the existence of graphene in the covid vaccines

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Pablo Campra, PhD in Chemical Sciences, and Degree in Biological Sciences, identified and evidenced the existence of graphene in Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca and Janssen vaccines.
Video extracted from the documentary The Big Reset.
Download the Campra report in your language from the following web address:
https://www.laquintacolumna.info/docs/docs/campra-informe-tecnico-en.pdf
Mirrored - La Quinta Columna