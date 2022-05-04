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We are a vessel for the human experience (Personal Growth Poetry)
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48 views • May 04, 2022
What will we be filled up with, or what shall be emptied, today, tomorrow, or never? Can we navigate our circumstances, moods, and phases with acceptance, clarity, and even bravery?
Can we find the value and the lessons in our darkest hours? Will we let ourselves feel and experience the vast array of emotions while simultaneously choosing what it is that we focus on and hold onto? Can we still be compassionate with ourselves in our moments of weakness? Can our cup be empty and full and everything in between without us losing sight of our connection to something greater than our current state of mind?
I hope that someone, somewhere might resonate with even one line of this poem. If you did, then it was more than worth it for me to make this video.
You don't have to be perfectly put together
in order to still be put together perfectly
If you would like to donate to this channel at any point, it is always appreciated.
paypal.me/breaunamichelle
Thank You:
Audacity Free Audio Software
OBS Free Recording Software
VSDC Free Video Editor
Milkdrop Audio Visualizer
Pixabay Image by Superbea
YouTube Audio Library: Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven
#fightforthesky #emotions #poem
personal growth, self awareness, moods, ups and downs, therapy, emotional intelligence, psychology, love yourself, letting go, the human condition, philosophy, poet, inspiration
Can we find the value and the lessons in our darkest hours? Will we let ourselves feel and experience the vast array of emotions while simultaneously choosing what it is that we focus on and hold onto? Can we still be compassionate with ourselves in our moments of weakness? Can our cup be empty and full and everything in between without us losing sight of our connection to something greater than our current state of mind?
I hope that someone, somewhere might resonate with even one line of this poem. If you did, then it was more than worth it for me to make this video.
You don't have to be perfectly put together
in order to still be put together perfectly
If you would like to donate to this channel at any point, it is always appreciated.
paypal.me/breaunamichelle
Thank You:
Audacity Free Audio Software
OBS Free Recording Software
VSDC Free Video Editor
Milkdrop Audio Visualizer
Pixabay Image by Superbea
YouTube Audio Library: Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven
#fightforthesky #emotions #poem
personal growth, self awareness, moods, ups and downs, therapy, emotional intelligence, psychology, love yourself, letting go, the human condition, philosophy, poet, inspiration
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