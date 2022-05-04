BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We are a vessel for the human experience (Personal Growth Poetry)
Fight For The Sky
Fight For The Sky
4 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
48 views • May 04, 2022
What will we be filled up with, or what shall be emptied, today, tomorrow, or never? Can we navigate our circumstances, moods, and phases with acceptance, clarity, and even bravery?
Can we find the value and the lessons in our darkest hours? Will we let ourselves feel and experience the vast array of emotions while simultaneously choosing what it is that we focus on and hold onto? Can we still be compassionate with ourselves in our moments of weakness? Can our cup be empty and full and everything in between without us losing sight of our connection to something greater than our current state of mind?
I hope that someone, somewhere might resonate with even one line of this poem. If you did, then it was more than worth it for me to make this video.


You don't have to be perfectly put together
in order to still be put together perfectly

If you would like to donate to this channel at any point, it is always appreciated.
paypal.me/breaunamichelle

Thank You:
Audacity Free Audio Software
OBS Free Recording Software
VSDC Free Video Editor
Milkdrop Audio Visualizer
Pixabay Image by Superbea
YouTube Audio Library: Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven


#fightforthesky #emotions #poem
personal growth, self awareness, moods, ups and downs, therapy, emotional intelligence, psychology, love yourself, letting go, the human condition, philosophy, poet, inspiration
Keywords
inspirationwisdomemotionsvaluesmental healthwritingpsychologypersonal growthmaturitypoetself awarenessintrospectioninsightshadow workmodern poetryrhyming poem
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Researcher Claims Seafloor Patterns Near Bermuda Triangle May Be &#8220;Sunken City&#8221;; Experts Cite Lack of Evidence

Researcher Claims Seafloor Patterns Near Bermuda Triangle May Be “Sunken City”; Experts Cite Lack of Evidence

Iva Greene
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
Anthropic and OpenAI CEOs cry ‘slow down’ as AI stock market trembles underweight of their own Frankenstein

Anthropic and OpenAI CEOs cry ‘slow down’ as AI stock market trembles underweight of their own Frankenstein

Lance D Johnson
9/11&#8217;s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

9/11’s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

Douglas Harrington
Houthi missiles and a mystery drone strike expose the cracks in Saudi Arabia&#8217;s shield

Houthi missiles and a mystery drone strike expose the cracks in Saudi Arabia’s shield

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy