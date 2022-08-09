Eva Bartlett: Ukrainian Terrorism: Firing Munitions Containing Petal Mines On Donbass Orphanage, Another War Crime (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-

https://youtu.be/dCpRy1iDXcA

As of August 8, according to DPR authorities, 29 people have been injured by the Petal Mines Ukraine continues to rain down on the DPR. These are extremely insidious mines, difficult to spot, easy to step on and have your foot blown off, as was the case with an 87 year old woman recently.







Ukraine signed the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention in 1999, and was obliged to not only not use them, but to destroy its stock. Out of the six million such mines Ukraine initially declared in its possession, only two million have reportedly been destroyed as of 2018.





RELATED LINKS:





https://t.me/chp_donetsk_z/27085

https://t.me/chp_donetsk_z/27119

https://t.me/chp_donetsk_z/27105





https://web.archive.org/web/20220808011524/https://www.rt.com/russia/560020-donetsk-butterfly-mines-geneva-conventions/





Ukraine turns Donetsk into a minefield using banned ‘butterfly’ mines

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6wJbPJv0kk





Donetsk Emergency Services & Sappers Clear Residential Areas of Ukraine's Mines

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61wJDFqUl9s



