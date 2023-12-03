'U.S. Warship- Commercial Ships Attacked In Red Sea Amid War In Gaza Watch

A U.S. warship and multiple commercial ships have come under attack in Red Sea, Pentagon has said, amid a spike in maritime incidents since Israel declared a war on Palestinian enclave of Gaza following Hamas' assault last month. There has no report of deaths or injuries to anyone and the details are still emerging.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.