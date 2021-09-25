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The Bioenergy Code meditation
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10 views • September 25, 2021
Do you know What is The BioEnergy Code?
The BioEnergy Code is a revolutionary program that shows the path to radically change your life better and giving an opportunity to recognize you.
This program will help you understand the fact clearly to keep your mind and body healthy. You can follow the steps properly and listen to the audio track to better manifest and transform your life.
Sure, you will come to know about the purpose of your life, personal identity, create wealth beyond your wildest dreams, deeply connected to stronger relationships, abundant health, and more.
In ancient days, Vedic gurus & sages do yoga to experience inner peace to make their dreams a reality and to have a deep connection with God (scientifically mentioned “The Universe”).
The negative thoughts and negative energy will block and hide the path of reaching your destination, so you might miss all the chances to develop your life.
But in The BioEnergy Code, the author Angela Carter explained deeply about the “energy centers” of your body. Scientifically we are calling Bioenergy Centers but traditionally & ancient, and it is called Chakras.
Here it discussed very clearly to know about the 7 energy-releasing chakras to remove the energy blockages and empower your life better, so you can get whatever you want, need, and deserve.
This program will show you how to unblock the positive energy and limiting belief to effectively manifest your life and dreams.
The BioEnergy Code contains 30-minute audio to know about phases to manifest your very best life
Phase 1: “Welcome the Energy”
Phase 2: “Foundational Energy”
Phase 3: “Relational Energy”
Phase 4: “Personal Power” Energy
Phase 5: “Heart Energy”
Phase 6: “Expression Energy”
Phase 7: “Intuition Energy”
Phase 8: “Oneness Energy”
9th and Final Phase: “Power Extension.”
Click Here to Get The BioEnergy Code For an Exclusive Discounted Price:- https://bit.ly/39yrlU7
The BioEnergy Code is a revolutionary program that shows the path to radically change your life better and giving an opportunity to recognize you.
This program will help you understand the fact clearly to keep your mind and body healthy. You can follow the steps properly and listen to the audio track to better manifest and transform your life.
Sure, you will come to know about the purpose of your life, personal identity, create wealth beyond your wildest dreams, deeply connected to stronger relationships, abundant health, and more.
In ancient days, Vedic gurus & sages do yoga to experience inner peace to make their dreams a reality and to have a deep connection with God (scientifically mentioned “The Universe”).
The negative thoughts and negative energy will block and hide the path of reaching your destination, so you might miss all the chances to develop your life.
But in The BioEnergy Code, the author Angela Carter explained deeply about the “energy centers” of your body. Scientifically we are calling Bioenergy Centers but traditionally & ancient, and it is called Chakras.
Here it discussed very clearly to know about the 7 energy-releasing chakras to remove the energy blockages and empower your life better, so you can get whatever you want, need, and deserve.
This program will show you how to unblock the positive energy and limiting belief to effectively manifest your life and dreams.
The BioEnergy Code contains 30-minute audio to know about phases to manifest your very best life
Phase 1: “Welcome the Energy”
Phase 2: “Foundational Energy”
Phase 3: “Relational Energy”
Phase 4: “Personal Power” Energy
Phase 5: “Heart Energy”
Phase 6: “Expression Energy”
Phase 7: “Intuition Energy”
Phase 8: “Oneness Energy”
9th and Final Phase: “Power Extension.”
Click Here to Get The BioEnergy Code For an Exclusive Discounted Price:- https://bit.ly/39yrlU7
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