Amazing Discoveries Part 2 Jonathan Gray LOST SECRETS

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Back in the early 90s. Jonathan Gray draws on his experience as an explorer and archaeologist, presenting the phenomenal evidence of high culture and high technology in the past - even in the early post flood world.His book 'Dead Men's Secrets' is well worth reading http://www.beforeus.com/dmsa.pdf Jonathon died a few years ago, survived by his widow Josephine. Donations can be sent via paypal. www.beforeus.com. Scroll down for instructions.