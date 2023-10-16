Create New Account
Democrats Want Gaza Refugees in America; Jim Jordan Faces Uniparty Resistance
The New American
Some Democratic lawmakers are suggesting that the U.S. admit refugees from Gaza into the United States. Also, Republicans are openly saying they’re willing to work with Democrats to vote in a new speaker of the House of Representatives if GOP rabble-rousers continue their troublemaking ways and insist on an America First speaker; and there’s an election fraud trial happening in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where a City Hall employee has allegedly been caught on video stuffing a ballot box in the middle of the night. 

For our action segment, Art Thompson, former CEO of The John Birch Society, discusses specific instances of how organization has derailed bad policy and a potential riot.   

