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Tuesday Night Chat with Dr. B. Baker (Really Telling It Like It Is) - "We're here for you"
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9 views • November 25, 2020
"I believe what I believe, because the word of God shows me that I need to believe this way... Sometimes you have to educate people... He is the only one that has all the answers... People's lives are at stake... I just want you to know that you are loved, that God loves you, and I love you, and, the people in this ministry loves you, and that we have time for you... We are available... I don't want anybody to be alone." - Apostle Dr. Bacer J. Baker
More Than Enough Ministries https://mteminc.org/
[email protected]
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: Office
#TuesdayNightChat
#LoveAstounding
More Than Enough Ministries https://mteminc.org/
[email protected]
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: Office
#TuesdayNightChat
#LoveAstounding
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