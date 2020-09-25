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THURSDAY - SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2120-6PM LEAKED: Durham Now Investigating Clinton Foundation
John Durham, the Connecticut U.S. Attorney appointed by Attorney General William Barr to investigate the Trump-Russia collusion hoax investigation by the Obama administration and Deep State operatives is reportedly also investigating the Clinton Foundation and the government’s handling of that investigation. The New York Times broke the story Thursday morning, with a follow-up report by Fox News adding more details. EP 2120-6PM LEAKED: Durham Now Investigating Clinton Foundation – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/363Lwc4
SPECIAL GUEST: Chris Nelson is an activist and servant leader of ReOpen South Florida Group, Chris is a great advocate for free Choice, and is a defender of True liberty. https://www.facebook.com/masklessrebel
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Facebook.com/groups/ReOpenFL
SPECIAL GUEST: Chris Kitze is a serial entrepreneur who has created companies with over $7 billion of market capitalization over his 25-year career. He’s been part of the Lycos’ IPO team, was founder and CEO of Xoom.com (IPO: 1998), and was CEO of NBCi, formed by the merger of Xoom.com and Snap.com, in addition to other companies in digital media and payments, such as Wine.com and Unseen. Chris has traveled to China many times and become an advocate for the Falun Gong, a peaceful spiritual people persecuted by the Chinese government and used for organ harvesting.
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