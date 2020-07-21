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Former Spy Interviews THE Top Author on Global Reality, Parag Khanna
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40 views • July 21, 2020
Robert David Steele
𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗼 https://TheSteeleReport.com
Ask a former CIA spy anything you'd like on my weekly LIVE webinar, which includes a 2,500 word weekly written report that is exclusive to subscribers for only $11 per month.
Subscription: https://TheSteeleReport.com
FREE: https://phibetaiota.net
FREE: https://tinyurl.com/YouTube-UNRIG
FREE: https://tinyurl.com/BitChute-UNRIG (includes 23 videos censored by YouTube)
Parag Khana, PhD, was born in India and educated in the USA. He has been associated with many prestigious think tanks but where he has really sparkled has been as a ground truth specialist combining actually travels across all countries with deeply insightful publications including particularly the two books reviewed below by Robert David Steele, former spy and senior civilian founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity.
His Latest Article on 5 Economic Trends Virus Will Not Change:
https://qz.com/1828598/the-economic-t...
His Web Site: https://www.paragkhanna.com/
Review of Connectography:
https://phibetaiota.net/2016/04/revie...
Review of The Future is Asian
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/02/revie...
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲
Robert David Steele is a former US Marine, CIA spy, and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity.
He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and has long promoted the use of Open-Source Intelligence.
Robert wrote the handbook on Open-Source Intelligence for NATO, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and US Special Forces Operations.
He has trained over 7,500 officers across 66 countries and speaks fluent Spanish.
To learn more about Robert go to https://RobertDavidSteele.com
𝗘𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸
Robert is the pro bono Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE).
He is also CeO of Open Source Everything (OSE Inc.), a for-profit that seeks to help all countries create a prosperous world at peace, a world that works for 100% of humanity, at 10-20% of the cost of the failed Western economy.
If you would like to donate to the Earth Intelligence Network Non-Profit go to https://paypal.me/EarthIntel
𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
BODY ALIGN
Product Lines: Energy Wellness & 5G EMF Radiation Protection
Website: https://BodyAlign.com
Use discount code RDS007 for 20% OFF purchase.
𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗼 https://TheSteeleReport.com
Ask a former CIA spy anything you'd like on my weekly LIVE webinar, which includes a 2,500 word weekly written report that is exclusive to subscribers for only $11 per month.
Subscription: https://TheSteeleReport.com
FREE: https://phibetaiota.net
FREE: https://tinyurl.com/YouTube-UNRIG
FREE: https://tinyurl.com/BitChute-UNRIG (includes 23 videos censored by YouTube)
Parag Khana, PhD, was born in India and educated in the USA. He has been associated with many prestigious think tanks but where he has really sparkled has been as a ground truth specialist combining actually travels across all countries with deeply insightful publications including particularly the two books reviewed below by Robert David Steele, former spy and senior civilian founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity.
His Latest Article on 5 Economic Trends Virus Will Not Change:
https://qz.com/1828598/the-economic-t...
His Web Site: https://www.paragkhanna.com/
Review of Connectography:
https://phibetaiota.net/2016/04/revie...
Review of The Future is Asian
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/02/revie...
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲
Robert David Steele is a former US Marine, CIA spy, and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity.
He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and has long promoted the use of Open-Source Intelligence.
Robert wrote the handbook on Open-Source Intelligence for NATO, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and US Special Forces Operations.
He has trained over 7,500 officers across 66 countries and speaks fluent Spanish.
To learn more about Robert go to https://RobertDavidSteele.com
𝗘𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸
Robert is the pro bono Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE).
He is also CeO of Open Source Everything (OSE Inc.), a for-profit that seeks to help all countries create a prosperous world at peace, a world that works for 100% of humanity, at 10-20% of the cost of the failed Western economy.
If you would like to donate to the Earth Intelligence Network Non-Profit go to https://paypal.me/EarthIntel
𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
BODY ALIGN
Product Lines: Energy Wellness & 5G EMF Radiation Protection
Website: https://BodyAlign.com
Use discount code RDS007 for 20% OFF purchase.
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