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Cryptocurrency #7: US Govt Opens First Cryptocurrency Investigations
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30 views • May 18, 2021
In today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series with an examination of the basic concepts of cryptocurrency.
The US government is seeking to regulate cryptocurrencies.
US AG Barr’s Cyber-Digital Task Force, has published a Cryptocurrency Enforcement Framework.
Will this merely aid law enforcement in their efforts to prevent criminals from using digital currencies as part of their illegal activities, or is there something more in behind this move? Like taxation?
This deep dive into cryptocurrency gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
The US government is seeking to regulate cryptocurrencies.
US AG Barr’s Cyber-Digital Task Force, has published a Cryptocurrency Enforcement Framework.
Will this merely aid law enforcement in their efforts to prevent criminals from using digital currencies as part of their illegal activities, or is there something more in behind this move? Like taxation?
This deep dive into cryptocurrency gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
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