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European Wildfires Rage On! Farage to New UK PM: No Mandate — Call A General Election Now | 7/26/26
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World News: Wildfires Rage Across Europe: Mass Evacuations in France and Spain. In this episode, we cover the latest on the intense wildfires sweeping southwest Europe. More than 300,000 displaced in France and Spain as exhausted firefighters battle wildfires. Reform leader Nigel Farage hits back at the new PM, accusing Andy Burnham of having zero democratic mandate for his leftward shift and demanding an immediate general election before any more “1970s-style” changes take hold. All of that and much more in this week's Top News Stories from Around the World! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/european-wildfires-rage-on/

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newsworld newstodays newsnigel farageparisconservative newseu wildfireseurope wildfiresfarage uk prime minister
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