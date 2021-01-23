"Operation Trust" 2.0 : Top Ten:

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(1)
Biden Admin Previews Fight Against ‘Serious Threat’ of ‘Domestic Violent Extremism’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/22/biden-admin-previews-fight-against-serious-threat-of-domestic-violent-extremism/
(1-a)
John Brennan: Biden Intelligence Agencies To Investigate Pro-Trump ‘Bigots’ And ‘Libertarians’
https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/21/john-brennan-biden-intelligence-agencies-to-investigate-pro-trump-bigots-and-libertarians/
(2)
Soviets Used “Operation Trust” to Identify, Arrest and Persecute Anti-Communists – Is That What the Deep State Has Planned for Q-Anon?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/soviets-used-operation-trust-identify-arrest-persecute-anti-communists-deep-state-planned-q-anon/
(2-a)
OPERATION TRUST
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Trust
(2-b)
SIGNS OF END MATTHEW 24
6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.
7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.
8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.
9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.
(2-c)
Number of Christians Murdered for Faith Rose 60 Percent in 2020: 50 Most Dangerous Countries to Be a Christian
https://www.faithwire.com/2021/01/15/number-of-christians-murdered-for-faith-rose-60-percent-in-2020-list-of-most-dangerous-places-for-believers/
"“In India, where local governments are using pressure on Christians to withhold food and medical care – over 115,000 incidents of this that we can document,” explained Curry."
(3)
United Airlines CEO wants to make Covid vaccines mandatory for the company’s employees
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/22/united-airlines-ceo-wants-to-make-covid-vaccines-mandatory-for-its-employees.html
(4)
Germany Expected To Put Right-Wing AfD Under Surveillance For Violating Constitution
https://www.npr.org/2021/01/22/959264440/germany-expected-to-put-right-wing-afd-under-surveillance-for-violating-constitu
(5)
Hong Kong Imposes Unprecedented COVID Lockdown As China Scrambles To Protect Beijing
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/hong-kong-imposes-unprecedented-covid-lockdown-ccp-scrambles-protect-beijing
(6)
Plurality of Brits Support Govt Phone Surveillance to Enforce Lockdown: Poll
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/01/20/plurality-brits-support-govt-phone-surveillance-enforce-lockdowns-poll/
(7)
Don’t Hug Your Grandchildren Even After Vaccine, Warns UK Health Expert
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/01/22/dont-hug-your-kids-after-you-get-vaccinated-claims-uk-health-expert/
(8)
Covid live updates: Bill Gates gets the vaccine; Pfizer to provide 40 million doses for poorer countries
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/22/coronavirus-live-updates.html
(9)
deprogram trump supporters
https://www.google.com/search?q=deprgram+trump+supporters&;oq=deprgram+trump+supporters&aqs=chrome..69i57.9215j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
(9-a)
Kid Rock Has A Message For ‘Far Left Socialist Liberals’ And ‘Media’ Who Want To Deprogram Trump Supporters
https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/21/kid-rock-message-far-left-socialist-liberals-media-deprogram-donald-trump-supporters/
"In the tweet, he included a meme of himself running with a message that read, “Headed to deprogramming to woop some ass.”
(10)
DAVID ICKE: QAnon is a Psyop - Wake Up People! - David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast
https://banned.video/watch?id=600ac66eb24d5205af2a1214
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/6CBmBW2rZlxi/
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