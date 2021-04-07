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Border Report 1: Same as it Ever Was .. (2021) Government Sponsored Population Replacement
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120 views • April 07, 2021
Its Not Going To Stop Until We Make It Stop
This is what happens when you have jews running both foreign and domestic policy.
The Government sponsored human smuggling is accelerating at a record pace!
Just as it was under the Trump administration, Border Patrol and ICE assist with the invasion of Illegals.
This is what happens when you have jews running both foreign and domestic policy.
The Government sponsored human smuggling is accelerating at a record pace!
Just as it was under the Trump administration, Border Patrol and ICE assist with the invasion of Illegals.
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