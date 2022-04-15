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Inside the disturbing mind of a prominent gay atheist at the World Economic Forum
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325 views • April 15, 2022
John-Henry Westen Show.
John-Henry takes us inside the mind and motivations of Yuval Noah Harari, a history professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, a highly influential author and thinker, and an agenda contributor to the World Economic Forum.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10q8pp-inside-the-disturbing-mind-of-a-prominent-gay-atheist-at-the-world-economic.html
John-Henry takes us inside the mind and motivations of Yuval Noah Harari, a history professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, a highly influential author and thinker, and an agenda contributor to the World Economic Forum.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Gay_Atheist_041222
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10q8pp-inside-the-disturbing-mind-of-a-prominent-gay-atheist-at-the-world-economic.html
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