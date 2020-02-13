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002 Escape from Hong Kong
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63 views • February 13, 2020
Some details on getting out of China just before new rules. Internet not working well. Maybe overuse because people are "home" or it could be controlled. Could not access Brighteon for 24 hours so video is late! Hard decision! Get on a plane with possible infected people & evacuate to the US or stay in place. Next video about being quarantined in China.
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