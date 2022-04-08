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We are the 99%!! Somos El 99%!!
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22 views • April 08, 2022
"Somos el 99%, el himno que ha de ser de las nuevas generaciones". Hemos de construir un mundo a partir de este cimiento sólido. La división es nuestro principal enemigo. Este enemigo es inducido desde fuera para debilitarnos como humanidad por los mismos que saquean nuestras vidas.
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