2023.03.09 Xi Jinping's first words to Trump after their meeting were about deporting Miles Guo back to Communist China. Even his interpreters were dumbfounded after hearing this. The CCP’s attack against Miles Guo will only get more ferocious. The most severe problem in Europe and America is the traitors and CCP spies in these countries. Humanity can never be safe if these banes are not exterminated.

当年习近平与川普见面，习近平第一句话就跟川普说要将郭文贵遣返中国，其他一概不重要!翻译人员听完都傻了。从以前到现在对七哥的攻击只会更多、更凶猛。欧美最严重的问题是卖美贼，还有共产党的特务，这些人不灭，都是人类的祸害。



