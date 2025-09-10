HAVING THE TIME OF MY LIFE AT GLACIER NATIONAL PARK ON MY LAST DAY IN MONTANA

Yo Explorer's. Welcome to Van Life Adventures with Eric Kasey. Please subscribe to my channel so you never miss a day of my journey and while you’re at it, check out my photography website - https://www.erickaseyphotography.com.













— NATIONAL FORESTS I’VE VISITED —





1. George Washington





2. Thomas Jefferson





3. Cherokee





4. Chattahoochee





5. Ocoee





6. Pisgah





7. Monongahela





8. Allegheny





9. Finger Lakes





10. Daniel Boone





11. Mark Twain





12. Nebraska





13. Black Hills





14. Bighorn





15. Teton





16. Boise





17. Payette





18. Clearwater





19. Flathead





20. Lolo













— DISPERSED CAMPING ON ALL U.S. NATIONAL FORESTS IS 100% PERFECTLY LEGAL TO STAY IN FOR A MAXIMUM OF 14 DAYS IN ANY 60 DAY PERIOD, SO IF YOU TRY TO VIOLATE MY RIGHTS THEN YOU’LL BE MET WITH EXTREME RESISTANCE —





Long Link - https://www.fs.usda.gov/r02/blackhills/recreation/dispersed-camping





Short Link - https://tinyurl.com/3ppdb3a2













EXTRA DETAILS





Total Videos: 610





Facebook Life Events: 330





Life’s Work Photos: 106





iPhone Pictures: 3,580





iPhone Songs: 1,480





iPhone Videos: 22





iPhone Apps: 16





Google Maps Places: 9,900





Google Calendar Events: 27,100





Data Backups: 46













THE VAN AND ME





My Journey to Van Life began on September 4th, 2017 by Me QUITTING pharma cold turkey and permanently





My Van Life Adventure began on December 4th, 2021





Vehicle: 2006 Chevy Express 2500 Gas Cargo Van





Engine: 4.8L V8 @ 285 hp





Fuel Mileage: 15 City/20 Highway





Mileage: 105,247





Dimensions: 10-feet long by 6-foot wide by 4-foot 6-inches tall





Purchase Amount: $7,495





Purchase Date: October 22nd, 2021





Purchase Location: Zoom Auto Group in Parsippany, NJ





How I Make Money: Social Security





Camera Gear: iPhone 14 Pro, Sony RX 100 Mk3, a GoPro Hero Session and the DJI Mavic Mini Drone





Laptop: 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch





Video Editing Software: Adobe Premier CC













BACKGROUND MUSIC





SONG 1 - Tomas Skyldeberg - “That Is What She Told Me”





SONG 2 - Windshield - “Free World”





SONG 3 - Ooyy - “Gelatin Nature”





SONG 4 - Craig Reever - “Put It On”