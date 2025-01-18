BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Georgia (D) Congressman McDonald Warned Us of a Judeo-Masonic Communist Takeover (and was Murdered)
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
165 views • 3 months ago

Crossfire Interview 1983
Re: His Last Interview That Got Him Killed

Congressman Larry McDonald was interviewed on Crossfire with Pat Buchanan and Thomas Wardell Braden (both New World Order "cheerleader dirt-bags") in 1983. McDonald maintained the most conservative voting record of any Democrat in Congress and crusaded against communism. He became chairman of the John Birch Society in 1983, months before his death. He was remembered as a martyr by American conservatives. The Judeo-Masonic Communist Cabal erected a Satanic Obelisk to celebrate the sacrificing a good guy.

On September 01, 1983, the flight was shot down by a Soviet Sukhoi Su-15 interceptor aircraft. The Boeing 747 airliner was en route from Anchorage to Seoul, but owing to a navigational "mistake" made by the crew, the airliner drifted from its planned route and flew through Soviet prohibited airspace over underground silos with intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Soviet Union's shooting down of Korean Air Lines Flight 007 in 1983 significantly heightened tensions during the Cold War, all events were part of the script.

"Larry" Lawrence Patton McDonald (April 01, 1935 – September 01, 1983) was an American physician, politician and a member of the United States House of Representatives, representing Georgia's 7th congressional district as a Democrat from 1975 until he was killed as a passenger on board Korean Air Lines Flight 007.


communist takeover judeo-masonic larry mcdonald congressman
