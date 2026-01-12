BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The World without Airplanes: What If We Never Flew?
Yury Nesterenko/George Right
Yury Nesterenko/George Right
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 3 days ago
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
University of Arizona study explores reprocessing historic mine tailings for critical minerals

University of Arizona study explores reprocessing historic mine tailings for critical minerals

Laura Harris
Dead Sea shores become a geological archive of human waste

Dead Sea shores become a geological archive of human waste

Ava Grace
The mind-gut connection: Probiotics emerge as a potent tool against depression and anxiety

The mind-gut connection: Probiotics emerge as a potent tool against depression and anxiety

Willow Tohi
Study links staying up late to increased mental health struggles

Study links staying up late to increased mental health struggles

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Bombshell study exposes DNA contamination in COVID-19 shots, demands immediate market withdrawal

Bombshell study exposes DNA contamination in COVID-19 shots, demands immediate market withdrawal

Lance D Johnson
Compound in dark chocolate linked to slower biological aging

Compound in dark chocolate linked to slower biological aging

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy