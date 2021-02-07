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Students Come First! WHY San Fransisco Wastes Millions to Change Names of Schools
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91 views • February 07, 2021
With falling tax revenues and a mass exodus from the state, San Francisco school district decided to succumb to pressure from woke BLM activists who demanded that the school board spend millions to change the name of schools which had the name Abraham Lincoln, Diane Feinstein, or anyone else deemed not "progressive" enough.
Of course, with limited funds, they are not putting students needs first, but rather their virtue signaling woke activism.
#dianefeinstein #BLM #sanfransisco
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Of course, with limited funds, they are not putting students needs first, but rather their virtue signaling woke activism.
#dianefeinstein #BLM #sanfransisco
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
californiapoliticsblmsan franciscoabraham lincolnblack lives matterdiane feinsteincalifornia exodusleaving californiaprogressive politicschange the name of schoolswasted moneywaste taxpayers moneysan francisco school boardwoke san franciscoprogressives never stopchange school nameswaste of taxpayers moneycalifiornia politics
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