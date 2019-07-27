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Banned Utube video 7/26/2018 The planned State of Greater Israel Global Government
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106 views • July 27, 2019
It seems it took WW1, Ww2, 911 & so much death & destruction to bring the state of Israel into being. Can this be good for mankind? I think not! What do you think?
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