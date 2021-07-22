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SPYING ON YOUR TRASH: AI + DUMPSTER CAMS FOR THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY
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110 views • July 22, 2021
ice.age.farmer


It's true - they are looking through your trash! Waste Management companies are deploying trucks and dumpsters armed with cameras and AI to monitor your waste. Billionaires like Carlos Slim, George Soros and Bill Gates (plus Blackrock and Vanguard) have ALL invested heavily in these companies to fundamentally transform waste and recycling into the "circular economy" championed by the World Economic Forum. This presages a system like China's, where throwing away excessive food waste will penalize your social credit score. In this Ice Age Farmer report, Christian shines a light on this and the myriad other "bars" coming together to form a neo-feudal "prison" system -- even as you sit in the comfort of your home. It's time to put an end to this.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/07/21/spying-on-your-trash-ai-dumpster-cams-for-the-circular-economy/

SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer

On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support

Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded

The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org

__

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps

⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail

*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep

FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf

EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com

BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018

⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep

___

LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
Keywords
foodaifacial recognitionsurveillancebill gatestrashvanguardcamerasice age farmerblackrock
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