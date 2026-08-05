World I Bring Tribulation & Wrath Upon Your Heads 8-4-26@12:00 PM

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A word of warning from my lovely Jesus Christ that He's no longer holding back His wrath and bringing the Tribulation to the world.
FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST
Malachi 4:1 For, behold, the day cometh, that shall burn as an oven; and all the proud, yea, and all that do wickedly, shall be stubble: and the day that cometh shall burn them up, saith the Lord of hosts, that it shall leave them neither root nor branch.
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
Vicki Parnell
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