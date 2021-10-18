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Последняя карта, доктор Вернер фон Браун: пришельцы идут!
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5 views • October 18, 2021
Покойный доктор Вернер фон Браун предупреждает о последнем шаге на повестке дня Нового Мирового Порядка: пришельцы и все ...
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https://www.cristoverdad.com/ru/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres
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The Last Card, Dr. Wernher Von Braun: The Aliens Are Coming!
DESCRIPTION:
The late Dr. Wernher Von Braun warns of the latest step on the New World Order agenda: Aliens, and everything is…
To view this video in different languages and for more content, please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres/en
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com/en
Чтобы просмотреть это видео на разных языках и получить дополнительную информацию, посетите наш веб-сайт.
https://www.cristoverdad.com/ru/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com/ru
----------
The Last Card, Dr. Wernher Von Braun: The Aliens Are Coming!
DESCRIPTION:
The late Dr. Wernher Von Braun warns of the latest step on the New World Order agenda: Aliens, and everything is…
To view this video in different languages and for more content, please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/la-ultima-carta-dr-wernher-von-braun-vienen-los-extraterrestres/en
CristoVerdad | cvTruth www.cristoverdad.com/en
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