Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Giving Gaza to Palestinian Authority is an Insanely Bad Idea | The Caroline Glick Show IN Focus
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
927 Subscribers
21 views
Published Thursday

Posted 30October2023 JNS:

The horrors of October 7th continue to come out, Biden continues to pressure Israel not to defend itself, and the insanely bad idea of giving Gaza to the PA is floated.

Find out more now on the Caroline Glick Show IN Focus!

Keywords
terrorisraelpalestinebidenhamasabbashamas attackhamas vs israel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket