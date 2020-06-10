The 5G Trojan Horse Documentary

This 96 minute documentary will expose the truth behind the global “Race to 5G”, the health, privacy, and local power concerns, and the corruption between the Big Wireless industry and the U.S. government.Table of Contents:IntroductionChapter 1: The Electromagnetic Spectrum and 5gChapter 2: The Concerns Around EMF’s and 5gChapter 3: The Big Wireless-5g TakeoverChapter 4: SolutionsTranscript and Sources:My name is Derrick Broze. For the past 8 years I have worked as an independent freelance investigative journalist in Houston, Texas. Since 2012 I have covered a wide range of topics, from indigenous resistance at Standing Rock, exposing government and corporate surveillance, and reporting from important trials like Chelsea Manning’s sentencing, and the Silk Road trial. Throughout this time, I have noticed that choosing to investigate certain topics, often results in being labeled a conspiracy theorist, or, at the very least, a proponent of less-than-credible journalism. One of these “forbidden” topics relates to potential harms caused by the use of cell phones and related digital technology.More info on :