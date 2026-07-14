Best of Faytene TV In 2026 So Far! -Iran, Israel, Bible Freedom, MAiD and More!

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Canada is facing some of the biggest moral, cultural and geopolitical conversations in recent memory. In this special highlights edition of *Faytene TV*, we revisit some of our most impactful interviews of 2026, featuring thoughtful conversations on religious freedom, Iran and Israel, Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), and the future of Canada's unity.





In this episode:





• *Religious Freedom & Bill C-9* – Could Canada's changing hate speech laws affect Christians and churches?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ua85LjVGi_I&t=158s





• *Iran, Israel & the Middle East* – Why many believe this is a pivotal geopolitical moment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ua85LjVGi_I&t=438s





• *MAiD & Canada's Future* – Amanda Achtman discusses the rapid expansion of euthanasia in Canada and why the conversation matters to every Canadian.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ua85LjVGi_I&t=911s





*Scripture*





*"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."* — *Joshua 1:9*





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