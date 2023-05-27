Create New Account
CCP’s kleptocrats families have been doing this to the Chinese people in China for decades by pumping up the stock market and shorting the companies to make profits both ways
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2i2780fecc

0525 Ava on Matta of Fact

Ava讲述中共盗国贼家族通过哄抬股市，做空公司盈利，已经在中共国对中国人民做了几十年。

Ava tells that the CCP’s kleptocrats families have been doing this to the Chinese people in China for decades by pumping up the stock market and shorting the companies to make profits both ways.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@theeman0924 @ryanmatta

@nfscspeaks @s7gri



Keywords
