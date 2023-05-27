https://gettr.com/post/p2i2780fecc
0525 Ava on Matta of Fact
Ava讲述中共盗国贼家族通过哄抬股市，做空公司盈利，已经在中共国对中国人民做了几十年。
Ava tells that the CCP’s kleptocrats families have been doing this to the Chinese people in China for decades by pumping up the stock market and shorting the companies to make profits both ways.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @ryanmatta
@nfscspeaks @s7gri
