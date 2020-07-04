Secureteam on coast to coast AM - Exposing his Lies Jimmy Church tried to hide

2 hoaxers frauds working together the hide the truth about Tylers past about hoaxing content to build channel and make cash.

#secureteam #secureteam10 #fraud Secureteam statement on Hoaxing and CGI analyzed and Proven he still has Fakes on his channel edited in photoshop. Topics [00:00:00] (0) Tyler the fraud and hoaxer 100 percent Proof [00:00:36] (1) Jimmy asks Tyler on C2Cam if he faked anything voice clip part1 [00:01:36] (2) Tylers first Fake thats proves he did it [00:02:40] (3) The break down of are51 leaker dude [00:05:19] (4) Tyler faked CUBE UFO over Texas using Photoshop image was verified by MUFON as fake. He later got a female witness.. AN ACTOR most likely his wife. [00:07:10] (5) Tyler pre 2016 my channel.. Scott Brandon debunk his stock images with add UFOs. I also have a car hub cap one he did and claim got mufon case number,., none exist on their database. [00:11:39] (6) Doing a google search on secureteam how to check him out. [00:13:40] (7) UFOtheater Outs ST10 [00:14:11] (8) Reddit exposes Tyler Fake Troll AngryTruthseeker [00:18:40] (9) The snap of his comments showing the fake attack [00:24:53] (10) Play rest of C2Cam interview clip denying stuff [00:27:00] (11) more samples of Faked interviews original and decoded back to normal voice Tyler did. [00:32:20] (12) Tyler BSing about CGI fakes slipping through as excuse as thirdphaseofmoon used. [00:38:00] The fake witness he made next day. when News channels were saying it was computer generated. here is secureteam10 first ever video. see old logo one of many that got uploaded duplicated after st10 deleted it when it got to hot to have up his a copy of st10 first video see old logo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CT1gugwg0i4 and its his voice.. tried to fake it. Update Jan 2010 - See this Live I show in Real-Time the first hour how you can find playable sources that were copied from Tyler after he deleted them in the same month or year. A use a browser pitch plugin to debunk his faking leaker interviews on the FLY https://youtu.be/BNKkkYxoYQM *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.