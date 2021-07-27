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A Parents Thoughts On The Vaccine | Flyover Conservatives
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273 views • July 27, 2021
#Vaccine #Covid19 #FlyoverConservatives
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Feel led to donate and support the Flyover message?
https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
Get Flyover Conservatives Merch @
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Follow us @
Twitter: @davidmwhited
Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
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ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
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Flyover Conservatives' Producer Colton going live with his research and thoughts on the Covid-19 vaccine. Links referenced below...
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Site to View VAERS Numbers:
https://openvaers.com/
Actual VAERS Site to See Data yourself:
https://vaers.hhs.gov/
For the PDF's Referenced text VAX to 816-579-1144
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Feel led to donate and support the Flyover message?
https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
Get Flyover Conservatives Merch @
https://flyoverconservatives.com/merch
(Discount Code "FlyoverYoutube" for 10% off)
Follow us @
Twitter: @davidmwhited
Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Flyover Conservatives' Producer Colton going live with his research and thoughts on the Covid-19 vaccine. Links referenced below...
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Site to View VAERS Numbers:
https://openvaers.com/
Actual VAERS Site to See Data yourself:
https://vaers.hhs.gov/
For the PDF's Referenced text VAX to 816-579-1144
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