Saudi Arabia - A Bus with Mecca Pilgrims to the Holy City - Burst into Flames after a Collision on a Bridge.

At least 20 people have been killed and about 30 others injured in a bus crash in Saudi Arabia.
The accident occurred in the province of Asir in the southwest of the country. Previously, the cause was a malfunction of the brake system. Having lost control, the bus collided with a passenger car, and then rolled over and caught fire.
Victims had different nationalities.
