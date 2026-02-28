The GREATEST HOAXES That FOOLED the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever heard of the spaghetti harvest of 1957? Or the man who sold the Eiffel Tower... twice? Before deepfakes and fake news, there was a golden age of the hoax, where pure audacity fooled millions.
Join us as we pull back the curtain on the greatest deceptions of all time. We'll explore the psychological tricks that convinced a nation that pasta grows on trees, fooled the world's greatest scientists for 40 years, and even tricked the creator of Sherlock Holmes with paper fairies. These bizarre tales are more than just funny stories; they're essential lessons in an age of misinformation.
