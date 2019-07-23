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About that Temple on Epstein's Island by Doreen Dotan Published 21 Jul 2019 on YT
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212 views • July 23, 2019
Doreen Dotan:
In order to cover their own identity, Israel's arch enemies, the Jews who couldn't hack the moral rigors of true Judaism and sought to create a dark mirror image of Judaism, the Sabbateans, have spread the lie that Ashkenazis are not Jewish and have spread disinformation about "the Khazars".
Barry Chamish, of blessed memory, was right about the Sabbateans. It cost him his life.
Please see the threads on my FB page from July 22, 2019. There are a few of them that relate to this article. See the screen shots too.
This is my FB profile:
https://www.facebook.com/DoreenEllenBellDotan
Collins v. Schusterman et al
https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/9951609/Collins_v_Schusterman_et_al
The Mega Group is named in Amazing Polly's video "Epstein Stories You Won't Find in the News" at 21:09
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vc-uysS6Tlw
Also see her excellent report: "Jeffrey Epstein and Mad Scientists"
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5iYJqxRJPY
Published with permission from Doreen Dotan.
In order to cover their own identity, Israel's arch enemies, the Jews who couldn't hack the moral rigors of true Judaism and sought to create a dark mirror image of Judaism, the Sabbateans, have spread the lie that Ashkenazis are not Jewish and have spread disinformation about "the Khazars".
Barry Chamish, of blessed memory, was right about the Sabbateans. It cost him his life.
Please see the threads on my FB page from July 22, 2019. There are a few of them that relate to this article. See the screen shots too.
This is my FB profile:
https://www.facebook.com/DoreenEllenBellDotan
Collins v. Schusterman et al
https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/9951609/Collins_v_Schusterman_et_al
The Mega Group is named in Amazing Polly's video "Epstein Stories You Won't Find in the News" at 21:09
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vc-uysS6Tlw
Also see her excellent report: "Jeffrey Epstein and Mad Scientists"
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5iYJqxRJPY
Published with permission from Doreen Dotan.
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