Skyfall 2020: Apostle/Prophet Eugene May (Friday Night)

The first day of the conference, we had some sound problems and this is the best we could do to enhance the sound. This video is session five with Apostle/Prophet Eugene May of Eagles Wings Ministries. The first part of this video is a teaching on spiritual warfare and then Gene May ministered to people, giving prophetic words to individuals at Skyfall 2020.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.