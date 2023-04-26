Create New Account
Skyfall 2020: Apostle/Prophet Eugene May (Friday Night)
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday |

The first day of the conference, we had some sound problems and this is the best we could do to enhance the sound. This video is session five with Apostle/Prophet Eugene May of Eagles Wings Ministries. The first part of this video is a teaching on spiritual warfare and then Gene May ministered to people, giving prophetic words to individuals at Skyfall 2020.

Keywords
dean odleskyfalleugene may

