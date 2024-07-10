Details of Israel’s self-destruction revealed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cold-blooded capitalists and despots pulling out of the country
The larcenous, homicidal Zionist extremist cult known as “The State of Israel” is destroying itself.
Why they are doing it is anyone’s guess, but that’s the bottom line reality.
The mainstream news media is not reporting this and neither is 99% of the alternative news media, some are.
Mirrored - Brasscheck TV
