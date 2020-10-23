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Tweet Series Day 37 (Oct 23, 2020)
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0 view • December 16, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is Chicago Mayor @LoriLightfoot. I thought when I started a new job in 2020, that I had it rough wearing masks and not being about to see faces. Lori started her job in May of ’19 and the job she took over was a mess to begin with and then add the stress of 2020. It sucks that no one likes her in Illinois. She tries putting on a brave face. We will see how well she does after the election. Lori is also a proud gay person which is nice to see in Politics. Lori worked with our 44th President @BarackObama on a plan to get Free Broadband to inner city kids. Although I disagreed with it at first, I see the need for it now in 2020. No student should be left behind. The people of Chicago need to be protected more than ever. I wish our 44th president would have tried harder to do that. In fact, looking back on it, I am not sure what Barack actually did in office. That is why I refer to Barack as Santa Claus. One day a year on his birthday, we can celebrate our first Black President as a historic event. The other 364 days, he needs to be remembered as the man who divided us all and how America’s respect around the world was almost eliminated. He was portrayed as the coolest guy in the room in Washington D.C., but now he uses a Funeral as a Campaign rally. What kind of sick individual does that? I know people like to dig on Donald Trump about Stormy Daniels, but I saw another clip this year that disturbed me to the core. I am not sure how your wife puts up with you. If I were her, I’d be depressed too. Cheating and drugs, that is sad. You need to apologize to your best friend right now!
Note—Play “Larry Sinclair from Trump Card”
https://youtu.be/d7uzbQ_brOY; #LarrySinclair
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @DaveChapelle who is the GOAT of Comedians! Dave is from the great city of Washington D.C. I think his work speaks for itself. He shows no signs of slowing down. He doesn’t take crap from producers or anyone else. Everything is done his way. It’s hard not to respect anyone who does that. To Dave Chapelle, I salute You!
Note—Play Dave Chappelle Clips; @DaveChapelle; the GOAT of Comedians
https://youtu.be/ry2XlLKctiI; “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories: Rick James – Chappelles Show”
https://youtu.be/ff8LEx9Mw54; “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories: Prince – Chappelles Show”
https://youtu.be/oO3wTulizvg; “The Best of Tyrone Biggums – Chappelles Show”
https://youtu.be/4aGWkc_IDuk; “The Mad Real World – Chappelles Show”
https://youtu.be/X-zSJljpKNc; “The Wayne Brady Show– Chappelles Show”
https://youtu.be/3tR6mKcBbT4; “8:46 – Dave Chappelle”
Note—Play “Larry Sinclair from Trump Card”
https://youtu.be/d7uzbQ_brOY; #LarrySinclair
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @DaveChapelle who is the GOAT of Comedians! Dave is from the great city of Washington D.C. I think his work speaks for itself. He shows no signs of slowing down. He doesn’t take crap from producers or anyone else. Everything is done his way. It’s hard not to respect anyone who does that. To Dave Chapelle, I salute You!
Note—Play Dave Chappelle Clips; @DaveChapelle; the GOAT of Comedians
https://youtu.be/ry2XlLKctiI; “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories: Rick James – Chappelles Show”
https://youtu.be/ff8LEx9Mw54; “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories: Prince – Chappelles Show”
https://youtu.be/oO3wTulizvg; “The Best of Tyrone Biggums – Chappelles Show”
https://youtu.be/4aGWkc_IDuk; “The Mad Real World – Chappelles Show”
https://youtu.be/X-zSJljpKNc; “The Wayne Brady Show– Chappelles Show”
https://youtu.be/3tR6mKcBbT4; “8:46 – Dave Chappelle”
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